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Carolina Wren by jnorthington
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Carolina Wren

This wren looks as if she is a worn out parent. Birds spend so much time feeding and teaching their young after they have fledged that they end up looking a bit haggard - kinda like moms do who look after 2 1/2 year olds
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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Photo Details

Josie Gilbert ace
Beautiful shot.
July 24th, 2026  
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