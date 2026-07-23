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Carolina Wren
This wren looks as if she is a worn out parent. Birds spend so much time feeding and teaching their young after they have fledged that they end up looking a bit haggard - kinda like moms do who look after 2 1/2 year olds
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
June 15, 2026 It has been a while but I'm back. Looking back at this year's photos, I realize I am not challenging myself. This...
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365
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Canon EOS R6
Taken
23rd July 2026 5:36pm
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carolina wren
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junoimages
Josie Gilbert
ace
Beautiful shot.
July 24th, 2026
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