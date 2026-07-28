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And so it begins by jnorthington
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And so it begins

It is the end of July and hummingbirds are now taking ownership of their food sources and will fiercely defend them until they fly south in September.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
July 26,3926 I tip my cap to those who have dedicated years of shooting, posting and commenting! It is impressive. Thank you for...
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