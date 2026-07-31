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47 / 365
Atlanta Skyview Ferris Wheel
Today’s trip with the grandkids included a tour of the “World of Coke” and a ride on the “Skyview Ferris Wheel.” I have to be honest, I have been wanting to ride it since it opened in 2013. So. ”yeah” for today!
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
July 26,3926 I tip my cap to those who have dedicated years of shooting, posting and commenting! It is impressive. Thank you for...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
31st July 2026 2:33pm
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junoimages
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
August 1st, 2026
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