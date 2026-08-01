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Abstract by jnorthington
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Abstract

I haven't shot the spoon reflection on the iPad in a long time. Thought I'd give it a go again.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
July 26,3926 I tip my cap to those who have dedicated years of shooting, posting and commenting! It is impressive. Thank you for...
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