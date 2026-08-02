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Phlox on White by jnorthington
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Phlox on White

Another generous sharing from my neighbor with the green thumb. The deer ate it down last year. This year I planted it in a pot on the porch and have had lovely blooms. I put a white background behind it to isolate the delicate flowers.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Judy N

ace
@jnorthington
July 26,3926 I tip my cap to those who have dedicated years of shooting, posting and commenting! It is impressive. Thank you for...
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