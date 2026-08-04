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Praying Mantis
I saw this praying mantis at a hospital parking lot. Is he praying that someone will fix his eye at the hospital?
As it commonly happens, I was drawn to this because I saw someone else taking a pic with their phone.
4th August 2026
4th Aug 26
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Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
July 26,3926 I tip my cap to those who have dedicated years of shooting, posting and commenting! It is impressive. Thank you for...
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
4th August 2026 9:59am
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“praying
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mantis”
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