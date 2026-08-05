Juvenile Blue Bird - My heart is Happy

Since I have had a bluebird box, I have had 2-3 families hatched each year. I have enjoyed watching brother and sisters learn to bathe in the bird bath and have watched exhausted parents feeding the juveniles, Sadly this year, the first nest was attacked by another bird and the mother and baby birds were pecked to death just before fledging. I put a pasta dryer with reflective tape on top of the house to scare away the aggressive birds and during the heat of the summer, I saw the nest had 4 eggs. Three hatched. But when I checked again, it looked like only one bird had survived. Last week I checked and the nest was empty. I had hoped this one bird had survived. Today, the father brought him to the feeder for food. YEAH!