15 / 365
Mum
Another one that came out interesting from yesterday’s setup. White project board as background, long exposure and bouncing my iPhone camera light off a piece of white paper.
8th May 2022
8th May 22
Judy N
ace
@jnorthington
January 15, 2022 This is such a wonderful community that inspires with positivity and encouragement. It is a pleasure to come back after being gone and...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Album
Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th May 2022 2:02am
Tags
mum.
