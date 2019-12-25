Previous
Too Early! by jnr
96 / 365

Too Early!

While out for my Christmas afternoon walk I came across these Easter bunnies. Talk of rushing the seasons!
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
