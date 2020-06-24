Previous
Pretty in Pink by jnr
120 / 365

Pretty in Pink

When the world situation makes everything look grey, nature reminds us that vibrant colour is the normal.

The roses are budding in our garden.

Stay safe!
Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island.
Photo Details

