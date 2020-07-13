Previous
Laughing Fossil by jnr
Laughing Fossil

Each year the sculpture and artwork is changed at a park in a neighbouring city. I'm not sure about this one, but I admire the creativity of the artist.
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

