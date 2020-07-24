Previous
Forest Hike by jnr
131 / 365

Forest Hike

Yesterdays hike was through the forest. The log bridge over the creek to the trail ahead.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Jim R

Jim R
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island.
