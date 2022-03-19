Previous
Across the Sea by jnr
50 / 365

Across the Sea

Looking from Vancouver Island across the Salish Sea toward the Coast Mountains north of Vancouver BC. The rugged beach with rock eroded by the waves.
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

Jim R

Photo Details

