Falling

For Get Pushed 504 my partner asked me to do a photo emphasizing rhythm or a repeated pattern. My first thought was how to obtain a shot emphasizing a band or dance. Then I did some research and learned that rhythm in photography had a different meaning. I tried, but had colossal failures in my attempts. I then fell back on pattern and made this shot. Thank you Francesca for taking me somewhere new. I will look for rhythm in mu future work, now that I know what it is.