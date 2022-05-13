Previous
Next
Hard at Work by jnr
101 / 365

Hard at Work

The bee is hard at work while I struggle to get a good photo of him. He doesn't stay in one spot long enough for me to manual focus and the auto-focus grabs onto the wrong spot. More practice for me!

We are seeing fewer insects all the time.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise