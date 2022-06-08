Previous
Next
Lucy by jnr
114 / 365

Lucy

Cats don't like me. Lucy (short for Lucifer, I am sure) is giving me the evil eye.

Lots of fun trying to get a photo of a black cat.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise