Lighting Types

Playing with lighting today, to show the difference between Natural, High Key and Low Key.

Natural - shot with only natural light in the room. Background colour is off a bit as colour balance was set to automtatic and was not adjusted

High Key - used two flashes; one to illuminate the total scene (key light) placed behind the rose, and one to fill in the rose

Low Key - used only the fill flash on the rose, and as a result underexposed the total scene.