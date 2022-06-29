Previous
Alllium Nigrum (Purple) by jnr
Alllium Nigrum (Purple)

For my get pushed 517 challenge, to make macro photos using different colours. These are the purple flowers of the black garlic.
Jim R

@mirroroflife Purple colour for today.
June 30th, 2022  
