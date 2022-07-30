Motion

For Get Pushed 521 my partner asked me to show motion, either by panning or by using long shutter speed. In this shot I used a long shutter speed to capture the background and to have the vehicle and people show up as blurred.



Not quite the shot I hoped for as I had left my ND filter at home and was somewhat limited by settings. I also found out why I don't like the LCD screens on the DSLR cameras as the bright sun washed everything out. I had trouble adjusting the settings and then seeing what I had done.