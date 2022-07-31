Previous
Panning Motion by jnr
147 / 365

Panning Motion

For Get Pushed 521 my partner asked me to capture motion in a photo, either by panning or by slow shutter speed.

In this shot I have used panning to capture the car and as a result the background is blurred.
31st July 2022

Jim R

ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island.
Photo Details

Jim R
@tdaug80 Tim, here is a shot showing motion by panning. As you can likely tell this is not a technique I use often,
August 1st, 2022  
