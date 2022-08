The Ugly Duckling

This spring I noticed a plant growing among the Rudbeckia off the patio. I was very tempted to pull it, thinking it was a weed. I used a plant identification app to try and identify it, and the app said it was a tiger lily. So I left it watching it grow all the while still thinking it was a weed. Yesterday, like the swan in the fable of the Ugly Duckling, it opened up revealing this gorgeous lily.