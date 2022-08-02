Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
149 / 365
Cool Ride
Another shoot that I took to show motion by panning. Not withstanding the fact the temperature was 34C these riders were wearing heavy jackets.
I do have some envy of their ride.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
149
photos
8
followers
6
following
40% complete
View this month »
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Taken
31st July 2022 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
motorcycle
,
get-pushed-521
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close