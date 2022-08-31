Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
154 / 365
Retired
Retired from service. The radiator of a Caterpillar Sixty crawler tractor. This tractor had a huge 60 HP, and was manufactured from 1925 to 1931. Hard to believe the work these tractors did with the small engines compared to today.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jim R
ace
@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
154
photos
8
followers
6
following
42% complete
View this month »
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Taken
27th August 2022 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
antique
,
tractor
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close