Invasion

Introduced to the west coast of North America in 1885 by horticulturist Luther Burbank the Himalayan Blackberry has become an invasive plant. It has spread throughout the Pacific coastal region crowding out native plants and presenting an impenetrable thorny thicket everywhere.

Yet it is a plant whose berries are collected each summer to make jams, jellies and other delectable delights.

In other parts of the world this plant is often referred to as s Bramble.