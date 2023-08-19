Previous
Late Summer by jnr
Late Summer

As we enter the last third of summer, we begin to see the plants that bloom later. The Black Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia) is one plant that will bloom until the season changes into Autumn.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island. Here I can be active outdoors throughout the year, though it does get a...
