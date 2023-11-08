Previous
Great Blue Heron by jnr
217 / 365

Great Blue Heron

One of my favourite birds to watch. The Great Blue Heron obtains its food by standing still or slowly wading through the water until it spies its dinner. Then, with a quick movement, it spears its meal.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

Jim R

@jnr
Retired to one of Canada's nicest climate locations, on Vancouver Island.
