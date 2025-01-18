The Masters by jnr
The Masters

Yes, I will still take my Rolleiflex out for a day of picture taking. There is something oddly satisfying having to wait to see one's photos.
The book is great inspiration.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Jim R

@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
