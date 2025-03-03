Previous
White Orchid by jnr
11 / 365

White Orchid

As we near the Spring Equinox those of us in the Northern Hemisphere as beginning to see the awakening brought by Spring. The white orchid seems appropriate as it is a symbol of spiritual awakening that we see reflected in nature.
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Jim R

@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
