Previous
11 / 365
White Orchid
As we near the Spring Equinox those of us in the Northern Hemisphere as beginning to see the awakening brought by Spring. The white orchid seems appropriate as it is a symbol of spiritual awakening that we see reflected in nature.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
0
0
Jim R
ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less.
11
photos
2
followers
2
following
3% complete
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Views
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
orchid
