Gargoyle by jnr
12 / 365

Gargoyle

While taking pictures of orchids I could not help noticing the face in this blossom. Now that I have seen it, the face is all I can see when I look at the photo.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
3% complete

Photo Details

