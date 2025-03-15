Previous
Log Export by jnr
Log Export

An ongoing concern is the export of raw logs. This results in loss of jobs and decline of towns from the shutdown of log milling.
These logs are being loaded on a ship registered in Hong Kong.
15th March 2025

Jim R

