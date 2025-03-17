Previous
Looking at You by jnr
16 / 365

Looking at You

Statuary at a local "Emporium"
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact