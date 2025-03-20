Previous
Coming Rain by jnr
17 / 365

Coming Rain

The clouds over the mountains are telling us the rain is coming.
This year we have not seen much sun, and this is a typical sight. The forecast is saying we will continue with this weather for at least another week.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
