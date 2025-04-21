Previous
Pipers by jnr
23 / 365

Pipers

A nice afternoon to walk along the spit separating the Salish Sea from Piper's Lagoon. The winter storms have piled the large logs onto the beach.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Jim R

