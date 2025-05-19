Previous
The Bastion
The Bastion

Our city's most recognized landmark, The Bastion, was erected in 1853-55. It was to be a blockhouse to defend the Hudson Bay Company's coal mining operations on the Colony of Vancouver Island.
Jim R

