Previous
Yellow Flag Iris by jnr
30 / 365

Yellow Flag Iris

Wild iris with a visitor.
Iris Pseudacorus, an invasive species found in marshes, along ditches and stream sides. This is our regions only bright yellow iris. It was introduced from Europe.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact