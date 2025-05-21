Previous
We Make Music by jnr
31 / 365

We Make Music

Found a steel cutout of a Bass outside of a music school. It was next to the building which mad a lousy backdrop, so I blended the Bass with a different background to try and create an interesting image.
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact