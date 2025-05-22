Nanaimo Station

A memory of the time when trains ran up and down our Island. This station was built in 1920 by the Esquimalt and Nanaimo Railway to serve the passenger and the coal hauling needs between Victoria and Nanaimo. Rail traffic diminished due to neglect until in 2011 when the last train was run. Today the station serves a restaurant and a coffee shop, while the track only has one customer that hauls four or five propane tank cars from the port to their facility. Fortunately, the station is a heritage site and has not been left to decay.