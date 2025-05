The Oxy

Old buildings have always been fascinating to me. This is the Oxy, our Occidental Hotel. Occidental, meaning western, was a name applied to many hotels in different cities during the development of North America. This particular hotel was built in 1886, designed in Victoria Italianate architecture. It was located at the then gateway to the city, taking advantage of the prosperity of the new E&N RR and the expansion of a huge coal mine.