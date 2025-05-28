Sign up
Red Hot Poker
The flower of a plant that always amazes me. The spikes of the Red Hot Poker (Kniphofia) tell me that the warm days are here.
28th May 2025
28th May 25
Jim R
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
Tags
flower
