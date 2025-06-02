Previous
First Rose by jnr
First Rose

First rose of the year opening. Rosa Ingrid Bergman hybrid tea.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Jim R

@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
