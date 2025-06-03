Previous
Texture by jnr
40 / 365

Texture

Was asked to do a shot with texture. Burlap sack that held cocoa beans from Cote d' Ivoire. I like the logo on the sack.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Jim R

ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
