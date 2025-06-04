Previous
Looking Up by jnr
41 / 365

Looking Up

It is fun watching people working. The crane operator and helper lifting roofing materials about 20 metres onto the roof. For Get-pushed-670 Liz @spanishliz asked me to get photos of people.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Jim R

@spanishliz Liz, here is a photo with people (one people :-) ) in it.
June 4th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@jnr That works 😀
June 4th, 2025  
