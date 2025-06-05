Sign up
Friends
What better place to be with friends than a park on a late spring evening. Asked by Liz,
@spanishliz
, to take a photo with people in it for Get-Pushed-670
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
Jim R
ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
people
get-pushed-670
Jim R
ace
@spanishliz
Hi Liz. Here is another shot with people. Had a great evening walking in the park taking photos.
June 6th, 2025
