We Are One

I didn't get out to take a photo today, so am putting a photo up that I have been working on. I encountered this lovely couple in the park while they were taking photos of each other. Despite being unable to communicate in a common language, they were kind to let me take a photo of them. The background was so unkind to them, so I removed it and created a simple background that permits them to stand out. The brush strokes are to represent the sun, sky and grass. That day was pure serendipity.