Festival by jnr
51 / 365

Festival

This pretty young lady was kind and permitted (with father's consent) me to take her picture at a festival this afternoon.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Jim R

@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
13% complete

