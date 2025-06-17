Previous
Rhythm Section by jnr
52 / 365

Rhythm Section

Children's parks have become more interesting since I was a child. These pipes have been tuned and play clear notes when struck by the hammer. Today the young percussionists were not present to create their music.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

