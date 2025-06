June 18 is International Picnic Day. For get-pushed-672 my partner, Kathy @randystreat , asked me to capture a photo of that "delightful" activity. Try as I might, I was unable to capture a picture of people enjoying a picnic other than fast food from a food truck. So I took this photo of a picnic site I just found; rustic on a sandy beach on a bay nestled against the mountains. When ( if? ) it ever warms up, I plan to come back with a proper picnic and my swim suit.