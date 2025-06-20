Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
54 / 365
Rose
“We are all dreaming of some magical rose garden over the horizon instead of enjoying the roses blooming outside our windows today.” – Dale Carnegie
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jim R
ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
56
photos
8
followers
5
following
14% complete
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close