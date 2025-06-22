Previous
Walk by the Sea
Walk by the Sea

A walk by the sea is always helpful to relax and channel the mind.
22nd June 2025

Jim R

ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
