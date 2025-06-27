Sign up
57 / 365
Grey Jay
Self portrait of my hand. The Grey Jay, also known as a whiskey jack or a camp robber, is not timid when food is involved. It is hard to feed the bird and take a photo at the same time.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Jim R
ace
@jnr
An imminent octogenarian, with a goal to slow down and see more in less. Stealing the title of a book I have just read, "Light,...
Tags
bird
,
grey-jay
